Why Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Are Still Battling Over Their Divorce

Next month, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will reach a milestone few, if any, couples celebrate.

September marks two years since Jolie shocked fans by abruptly filing to end their relatively new marriage, creating a chasm in a façade that previously hadn't shown any cracks. But before they reach that dubious occasion, the pair will hit their fourth year of marriage on Aug. 23. It's a achievement they're unlikely to toast with champagne and the traditional fruit and flowers, but it's a day they'll reach as husband and wife, nonetheless.

Because at this point, the couple's divorce proceedings are all but certain to eclipse the 25-month tenure of their actual marriage. It's a process that was by no means expected to be brief. After all, no sooner had Jolie submitted paperwork on Sept. 19, 2016, listing the date of separation as just four days earlier, that it was revealed that both the Los Angeles Country Department of Children and Family Services and the FBI were looking into an altercation between Pitt and now-17-year-old son Maddox that occurred aboard the family's private plane. But both of those investigations were wrapped up by November and 21 months later the pair are still legally bound.

So the obvious question then becomes...why?