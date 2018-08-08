The Truth About Roger Federer's Charmed Life

When he's not on the road, Federer lives in Switzerland with his wife of nine years, Mirka Federer, and their two sets of identical twins, 9-year-old daughters Myla Rose and Charlene Riva and 4-year-old sons Leo and Lennart. The odds of a couple having two sets of identical twins is about 1 in 110,000, or .00009 percent. So why wouldn't it happen to the Federers?

Good fortune, after all, has tended to shine upon the pair.

Recalling Mirka's story about seeing him for the first time to The Guardian, Federer said, "I was playing club tennis in Switzerland and everybody said, 'Go see this guy, he's super talented, the future of tennis.' And the first thing she saw was me throwing a racket and shouting, and she was like [in a mocking tone], 'Yeah! Great player, he seems really good! What's wrong with this guy?'"

Roger's casual acquaintanceship with Mirka (née Miroslava Vavrinec), a fellow tennis player, blossomed into romance in 2000 when they both played in the Summer Olympics in Sydney. Mirka, who was born in the former Czechoslovakia and moved with her family to Switzerland when she was 2, first picked up a racket at the behest Martina Navratilova. When she was 9, Mirka's father took her to a tournament in Germany and she got to meet the Czech-born tennis great, who suggested she try tennis.

"We spent two weeks together, that's how we got to know each other and on the last day before we left, we kissed for the first time," Federer once said in an interview. Or, as Mirka, who's three years older than Roger, put it to a German magazine, "He didn't kiss me until the last day of the Olympic Games."

"When I kissed her for the first time, she said, 'You're so young,'" Federer also remembered to The Guardian. "I said, ‘Well, I'm almost 18 and a half.' You know how you try to shove another half year in? And she was like, 'OK, you're a baby.'"

Duty called, causing them to spend the next few months largely apart, but when they would reunite, the press would be all over them.