Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett IV Enjoy Mother-Son Trip to the Great Wall of China

Kendra Wilkinson enjoyed some bonding time with her 8-year-old son, Hank Baskett IV in China.

The former Playboy model posted a picture on Instagram with Hank and captioned it, "Up here on the Great Wall of China with my wonder of the world."

Wilkinson documented her trek with her son on her Instagram story. In one part, she and Hank ride in a cable car up to the wall and she says, "Great Wall of China! Woo! Just me and my boy."

The easy transportation up the Great Wall ended with the cable car, however. In yet another video, Wilkinson talks to the camera while visibly out of breath and says, "Oh my God. Yeah, this is a climb." Then she zooms in on a lengthy and unclear worm-type species that's also just trying to make its way up the stairs.