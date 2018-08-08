Princess Nokia and Timbaland Aim to "Erase the Hate" in New Song

Are you ready to join the movement to Erase the Hate?

NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment's social impact campaign Erase The Hate is releasing a brand-new music video this weekend and E! News has a special sneak peek.

Without hesitation, Princess Nokia and Timbaland came together to perform a new original track appropriately titled "Erase the Hate."

While the beat may grab your attention at first, it's the lyrics that will keep you listening time and time again.

"Here's to the people who work every day / To make the world better, stronger and great," Princess Nokia raps in the track. "Let's stand for the people who cannot make noise / Let's stand for the people who don't have a voice."