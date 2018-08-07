Kim and Khloe Kardashian Aren't Impressed With Younes Bendjima After Kourtney Kardashian Breakup

Guess we know what team Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are on with this Hollywood breakup.

Earlier today, E! News learned that Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima had called it quits after close to two years of dating.

"They decided to take time apart, but ultimately it led to a split," a source shared with E! News. "Kourtney is upset but she is trying to focus her energy on other things and stay busy. Kourtney doesn't plan on calling attention to it publicly and wants everything to blow over."

Things didn't help when photos surfaced of Younes enjoying a vacation and getting pretty close to Jordan Ozuna.

"They really want me to be the bad guy," the former boxer shared on Instagram Stories when the photos surfaced. "F--k your Hollywood bulls--t (can't have fun with your friends no more)."