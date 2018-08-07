Gina Rodriguez Confirms Engagement to Joe LoCicero: "I'm Stuck With That Man for Life"

"That I'm gonna keep to myself, that I don't think I'm gonna ever share that," Rodirguez said. "Because there's only so many things that you get to own when you become a public figure, because it's the blessing and the curse of it, you know?"

"The blessing is that you get to do what you love every day and you have so many incredible people supporting you," Rodriguez continued. "But then the little curse is that nothing's a secret anymore, you don't get to hold anything to yourself. So I'm gonna hold that one for as long as I can."

So has she started wedding planning? She told E! News she's "so far away" from that. Rodriguez laughed, "I'm like, maybe in-between this movie and that movie, maybe we can get married then?"