Hoda Kotb's Cutest Moments With Baby Haley Joy Will Make You Smile Today

  • By
    &

by Maria Harrast | Thu., Aug. 9, 2018 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy

Instagram

It's safe to say Hoda Kotb believes in love at first sight.

Ever since the Today show co-anchor adopted her Valentine's Day-born baby girl, Haley Joy, she has been overcome with a joy like never before.

"I can't contain myself," Hoda gushed in an interview with E! News. "She is everything… she's everything."

Whether making her television debut on the Today show, dressing up in two different adorable costumes for her first Halloween or waking up extra early to celebrate Mother's Day, the one-and-a-half-year-old is always showered with love and affection from proud mama Hoda and her longtime boyfriend, Joel Schiffman.

"You think that by a certain stage in your life, I've had every experience that I've had, and then all of a sudden she shows up," she told Today. "I felt like in my life, I've had joy beyond what I could have imagined, but this is beyond a dream. Like, you had your dreams—and then this. I never believed in love at first sight until now."

To celebrate Hoda's 54th birthday today, we compiled the cutest pics of her and her little bundle of joy. Check out some of their sweetest moments in our gallery below!

Photos

Hoda Kotb and Haley Joy's Cutest Moments

Today airs weekday mornings at 7 a.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family) 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Hoda Kotb , Kids , Birthdays , , Babies , Top Stories
Latest News
Book Lovers Day, Reese Witherspoon, Oprah, Mindy Kaling, Armie Hammer, Emma Roberts

What Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and Emma Roberts Are Reading This Summer

Taylor Swift

How Taylor Swift Carefully Came Out of the Woods and Back Into the Hollywood Spotlight

Ashley Jacobs, Thomas Ravenel

Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs Are Back Together After Split: ''It's Always Up and Down''

Margot Kidder

Superman's Margot Kidder's Death Ruled a Suicide

Yara Shahidi Graces "THR" Cover--Plus Top 30 Stars Under 18

Kris Jenner Eats a Cricket to Avoid Engagement Questions

J.Lo & A-Rod Set Engagement Rumors Straight

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.