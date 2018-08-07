Kathleen Turner Admits She "Didn't Feel Very Welcomed" By the Friends Cast

So no one told Kathleen Turner guest starring on Friends was gonna be this way.

Loyal fans of NBC's comedy series won't forget the actress' role as Chandler Bing's father in three unforgettable episodes.

But after all of these years, the Hollywood actress is opening up about her guest appearance on one of pop culture's most beloved series. As it turns out, her time on the show wasn't the best experience.

"I'll be quite honest…I didn't feel very welcomed by the cast," she recalled to Vulture. "I remember I was wearing this difficult sequined gown—and my high heels were absolutely killing me. I found it odd that none of the actors thought to offer me a seat."

Kathleen continued, "Finally it was one of the older crew members that said, 'Get Miss Turner a chair.' The Friends actors were such a clique—but I don't think my experience with them was unique. I think it was simply that they were such a tight little group that nobody from the outside mattered."