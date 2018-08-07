Angelina Jolie Accuses Brad Pitt of Not Paying Child Support

"In order for the marriage to be dissolved before all of the other issues have been resolved, certain things need to be done by both parties. The motion today was just designed to move that process forward on those issues, including financial disclosure and child support," a source close to Jolie explained to E! News. "The dissolution of the marriage will help to move forward as a family and work together as co-parents, which is something that Angelina is committed to and has been." Pitt, for his part, has previously and repeatedly expressed a desire to amicably co-parent his children with the Academy Award winner. According to the Jolie source, it's "ultimately up to the court" to set up "an arrangement that is in the children's best interest."

The actress, 43, is shooting the sequel to Maleficent in London, while the actor, 54, is filming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in L.A. Pitt has also spent time with at least five of his six children in the U.K., after a judge ruled "not having a relationship with their father is harmful." (Because he is 16 years old, Maddox Jolie-Pitt is allowed to make his own visitation decisions.)

Shortly before Jolie's attorney filed the two-page brief in L.A. Tuesday, a source told E! News, "Brad and Angelina are not even close to settling their divorce. They are so hung up on dealing with the custody issues that they haven't even exchanged any financial documents yet, which is routine in divorces and one of the first steps people take in the filing process." The actors are "at an impasse," the source added, so there will be "no settlement or resolution anytime soon."

