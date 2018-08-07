Ruby Rose Is Batwoman for The CW's Arrowverse Crossover, Possible Series

Brad Triffitt./CW
by Chris Harnick | Tue., Aug. 7, 2018 11:01 AM
Brad Triffitt./CW
Ruby Rose is The CW's newest superhero. The Orange Is the New Black veteran will play Batwoman aka Kate Kane in The CW's next Arrowverse crossover. Additionally, CW is working on a Batwoman series for consideration in the 2019-2020 TV season.
The CW's official description: "Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city's criminal resurgence. But don't call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham's symbol of hope. Based on the characters from DC."
Rose's other credits include The Meg, Pitch Perfect 3, XXX: The Return of Xander Cage and John Wick: Chapter 2.
For the series, Caroline Dries is writing and executive producing. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns are also on board as executive producers.
Rose will make her debut as Batwoman in December 2018 on The CW.
American Horror Story: Apocalypse Returning Cast Revealed: Stevie Nicks, Taissa Farmiga, Lily Rabe and More
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?