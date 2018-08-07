Ruby Rose Is Batwoman for The CW's Arrowverse Crossover, Possible Series

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Aug. 7, 2018 11:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ruby Rose, Batwoman

Brad Triffitt./CW

Ruby Rose is The CW's newest superhero. The Orange Is the New Black veteran will play Batwoman aka Kate Kane in The CW's next Arrowverse crossover. Additionally, CW is working on a Batwoman series for consideration in the 2019-2020 TV season.

The CW's official description: "Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city's criminal resurgence. But don't call her a hero yet.  In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham's symbol of hope. Based on the characters from DC."

Photos

All the Greatest Superhero Costumes on TV—Ranked From Super Tragic to Super Epic!

Rose's other credits include The Meg, Pitch Perfect 3, XXX: The Return of Xander Cage and John Wick: Chapter 2.

For the series, Caroline Dries is writing and executive producing. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns are also on board as executive producers.

Rose will make her debut as Batwoman in December 2018 on The CW.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ruby Rose , , CW , Hero Overload , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kathleen Turner, Friends

Kathleen Turner Admits She "Didn't Feel Very Welcomed" By the Friends Cast

American Horror Story, Season 8

American Horror Story: Apocalypse Returning Cast Revealed: Stevie Nicks, Taissa Farmiga, Lily Rabe and More

Becca Kufrin Engaged to Garrett Amid Instagram Scandal

The 100

The 100 Season 5 Finale: You Can Probably Bet Against a Total Happy Ending

The Brady Bunch, Home

Mystery Solved! HGTV Outbid Lance Bass on the Brady Bunch House

Becca Kufrin

Bachelorette Bling: All the Details on the Engagement Ring Garrett Yrigoyen Gave Becca Kufrin

The Bold Type

Jane Has Quite a Choice to Make in The Bold Type Finale Sneak Peek

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.