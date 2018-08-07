American Horror Story: Apocalypse Returning Cast Revealed: Stevie Nicks, Taissa Farmiga, Lily Rabe and More

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Aug. 7, 2018 10:35 AM

Taissa Farmiga, American Horror Story, Murder House, Coven

FX

Ryan Murphy's getting the band back together.

The American Horror Story co-creator announced returning cast members for American Horror Story: Apocalypse, the crossover season between American Horror Story: Murder House, season one, and American Horror Story: Coven, the show's third season.

Returning to the fold are: Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy and....Stevie Nicks.

He made the announcement on Twitter, and added, "So thrilled the family is together again!"

The full cast of AHS: Apocalypse features, but isn't limited to Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Billy Eichner, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Emma Roberts, Leslie Grossman, Cheyenne Jackson, Cody Fern and Joan Collins

Photos

Everything We Know About American Horror Story Season 8

Paulson revealed Jessica Lange would also return to the fold while discussing the show at the 2018 Television Critics Association press tour. Lange will reprise her AHS: Murder House role, Constance Langdon, for an episode that Paulson is set to direct.

No word on whether Farmiga, Rabe and Conroy will play their characters from Murder House or Coven. Sidibe and Nicks only appeared in Coven, Nicks played herself. Sidibe previously reprised her Coven role in AHS: Hotel.

Other than the continuously growing cast, we know very little about Apocalypse so far, but everything we do know can be found in our handy gallery. If you're ready to be totally creeped out, don't forget to also watch the very upsetting first teaser

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres September 12 on FX.

