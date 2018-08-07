Jenelle Evans Says She Can't Quit Teen Mom Because She's "Locked In" a Contract

At the time, Jenelle issued a statement to TMZ, seemingly defending her husband.

"David didn't understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works. Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on," her statement read. "David doesn't hate people from the LGBT community. My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and David's close friends. We attended Farrah [Abraham]'s birthday in Miami with a lot of LGBT people there and he didn't act in any type of way. We went had a good time and left. We are sorry for the comments that were made."

When asked on Sunday if she's still locked in a contract "even with being off the show now," Jenelle replied, "Unfortunately, yes. Still butting heads."