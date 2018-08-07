Bachelorette Bling: All the Details on the Engagement Ring Garrett Yrigoyen Gave Becca Kufrin

Garrett Yrigoyen proposed to Becca Kufrin on Monday's season finale of The Bachelorette and presented her with quite the diamond sparkler.

The medical sales rep from Reno, Nev. popped the question with an 18-karat gold, three-stone engagement ring designed by Neil Lane. The bling featured an oval center stone framed by two oval-cut diamonds. It also included a diamond-studded band—bringing the total weight to 3.76 carats.

Neil Lane helped Yrigoyen choose the perfect ring on Monday night's finale, and it looks like Kufrin's fiancé put a lot of thought into the process.

"Each time I work with a contestant to select a ring it's a special process, and this time it was even more exciting given Becca's path to finding love," Lane told E! News. "Garrett was so sincere and caring. You could just feel his joy and enthusiasm for Becca. His choice of yellow gold paired with oval-shaped diamonds blends the traditional and modern, signifying the pure love between this new couple."