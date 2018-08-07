Lady Gaga Launches Las Vegas Residency: All the Dates and Details

Lady Gaga is ready to razzle dazzle 'em.

The singer confirmed Tuesday she will launch a Las Vegas residency at the end of the year, at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort. The superstar will be performing a total of 27 dates, but she'll be putting on different shows: Lady Gaga Enigma and Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano.

The former will focus on the 32-year-old singer's biggest pop hits, while the latter will feature stripped-down versions of her catalogue, as well as music from The Great American Songbook.

"I can't wait to share Enigma with all of my fans and with Las Vegas. We're creating a show unlike anything I've done before," the singer told E! News. "It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us. The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love and music." Bill Hornbuckle, president of MGM Resorts International, added, "Working with Lady Gaga and her team has been a career highlight for me. What she is planning for Las Vegas audiences is nothing short of spectacular."

Tickets for the general public go on sale Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. PT, and a limited number of VIP packages, including meet and greets, will be available to purchase. Members of the singer's Little Monsters fan community will also be able to buy pre-sale tickets Aug. 8. at 10 a.m. PT. Live Nation says prices start at $77.90. For more ticketing information, visit her official website.

Fans can also buy Lady Gaga Enigma and Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano bundles for select dates.