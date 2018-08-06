The Bachelorette Finale: Who's Engaged and Who's Completely and Totally Devastated?

Ladies and gentlemen, Becca Kufrin is finally engaged. In public!

Sure, there's a lot to work through before we can call this a happily ever after, including some very problematic Instagram habits, but Becca seemed pretty happy there as Garrett Yrigoyen got down on one knee and proposed.

She also seemed happy as they hung out with her family, and then watched dolphins that reminded Becca of noodles, and then swam around in the ocean while Garrett inexplicably swam down to pull Becca's leg down into the depths.

Through all of this, it has been very hard to like Garrett. Those posts he liked on Instagram were certainly not great, but he also just gives off this goofy vibe that has just never translated to visible, enviable romance.

But clearly Becca felt that romance (or at least that connection to her dad) with him, because duh, she picked him.