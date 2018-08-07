How Beyoncé's Vogue Cover Is Making History and Why That Matters

125 years is a long time.

Since Vogue published the very first issue of its magazine over a century ago in 1892, America has gone through 22 presidents, given women the right to vote, outlawed the production of alcoholic beverages, made alcohol legal again, adapted to the introduction of the microwave oven, television, computers, and internet to their daily lives, gone to the moon... You catch our drift.

And yet, amidst all that, some progress has moved at a truly glacial pace. After all, it wasn't until the 21st of the 22 presidents elected to office during Vogue's celebrated existence that the country elected one of color. And the chance to see a female in office? Well, we all know how that went.

Progress within the halls of Vogue's offices, too, has moved at a uniquely slow pace. It would take 82 years for Beverly Johnson to become the first black model to grace the cover and another 15 before a model of Puerto Rican descent, Talisa Soto, would show up to represent the Latin audience. In that same year, a year into Vogue editor-in-chief extraordinaire Anna Wintour's now-30 year tenure, Naomi Campbell would become the first model of color to grace the cover of the venerated September issue.