Jennifer Garner and Her Daughter Got Lost While Kayaking and Had to Be Rescued

Cool mom Jennifer Garner couldn't paddle herself out of one situation in Stockholm, Sweden.

In an Instagram posted Monday, Garner admitted that she and her eldest daughter Violet ran into some navigation issues on a kayaking trip. The photograph shows a silhouette of Garner and her daughter paddling together on the calm waters with the beautiful pink and yellow sunset in the background. In her caption, Garner prefaced the mild disaster with "On a pre-middle school sneak away with my eldest..." and what happened next is a question and answer session.

"Did I get us lost in a kayak? Yes," she writes.

Getting lost in a tiny two-person boat was just the tip of the iceberg. Allow the 13 Going on 30 actress to explain: "Did we paddle as hard as we could for 100 hours and end up in a shipping lane? I'm afraid so."