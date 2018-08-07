Squats Before Shots: Bachelor in Paradise Stars Reveal Their Workout and Diet Secrets Before Hitting the Beach

by Tierney Bricker | Tue., Aug. 7, 2018 6:00 AM
BRB, booking it to a Stairmaster ASAP.
Why? Because Bachelor in Paradise season five premieres tonight, which means 1. reuniting with some of our favorite contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, and 2. getting some serious inspiration to hit the gym as they hit the beach. Of course, they worked hard ahead of filming for the ABC reality hit, and when we hit the BIP set in Mexico, we asked the cast to spill their workout regimes. Spoiler alert: they worked their asses off to get asses like that.
"I lived at the gym, I lived on the Stairmaster," Bibiana Julian, who also appeared on The Bachelor Winter Games spinoff earlier this year, told E! News. "Squatting and seeing my personal trainer, that was massive prepping for Paradise. I had two weeks off from work just to focus on my body and myself."
ABC/Craig Sjodin
And personal trainer Krystal Nielson, who became one of the breakout contestants during Arie Luyendyk Jr. 's season, also upped her usual healthy routine to get in Paradise-ready shape.
"I definitely increased my strength training. I definitely focused on lifting heavier and working with less rest...just more intensity," she revealed, also admitting she packed more workout equipment than clothes in her suitcase.
Tia Booth, who started working with a personal trainer 2-3 times a week, focused on changing her diet ahead of the trip down to Mexico, where a lot of focus would be on her previous relationship with Colton Underwood.
I've just been watching what I'm eating. If I have food with salt or any kind of butter on it or anything on it it's overwhelming now," she said. "I've just trained my body to get used to veggies and protein."
Krystal also switched up her diet a bit, telling us she "increased her water" and "upped her intermittent fasting window."
To hear what the guys did to prep for their trip to Mexico, press play on the video above for our interviews straight from the Bachelor in Paradise set.
Bachelor in Paradise premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC.
