Vanessa Hudgens Dog Days Press Tour Hair Is Full of Secrets

Why is Vanessa Hudgens' hair so big? It's full of secrets.

No, not the Mean Girls variety—the expert styling kind of secrets we wish we could have in our arsenal on hot, long days when hair just seems to fall flat. Thanks to celebrity hairstylist Chad Wood, who molded and sculpted the actress' mane for her Dog Days L.A. press tour, we have the tips for our next red-carpet-worthy hairstyle.

The first step: "Work around the weather and the outfit," said the pro, who has also worked with Olivia Munn, Jenna Dewan and Zoe Saldana. When approaching any hairstyle, don't just factor in the outfit neckline but also if sweat, humidity or even rain will bring down volume or create frizz.

While you may think adding oil will create a heavier look, it was Chad's secret weapon over the hot, L.A. weekend. "I used Redken Oil to make sure her hair stayed tame," Chad noted.

To see how to create each of Vanessa's looks at home, keep reading.