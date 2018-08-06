A Look at All of Meghan Markle's Statement Hats and Fascinators

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Mon., Aug. 6, 2018 11:41 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Meghan Markle

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Hats on for the Duchess of Sussex! 

As fashion etiquette decrees, the royal family has a long-standing relationship with hats and fascinators. Expect the very fancy toppers for weddings and ceremonies and more practical variations just to keep the sun out of their eyes, like at Wimbledon or the Queen's Cup. It's not a dress code Americans live by, but wearing a hat is something Meghan Markle has grown accustomed to—and, boy, has she mastered it. 

Her hat selects aren't relegated to formal fascinators with swirly tendrils; though, the duchess has made several appearances in the Philip Treacy creations the royal family seems to love. In actuality, Meghan's collection includes the spectrum, from the typical British fare to the wide-brim iterations an average American would wear.

What does she look best in? Click through to see her choice toppers, ranked by our favorites!

Photos

Meghan Markle's Best Hat, Ranked!

Which one was your favorite?

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Style Collective , Life/Style , Fashion , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens Dog Days Press Tour Hair Is Full of Secrets

ESC: Malia Obama

Malia Obama Masters Chic Comfort With Jumpsuit and $24 Earrings

ESC: Trendsetters at Work, Parker Smith

From Gigi Hadid to Kris Jenner, Celebrities Love This Denim Brand

ESC: Mindy Kaling

Saturday Savings: Mindy Kaling's Gingham Top Is on Sale for $53!

ESC: Blake Lively, Met Gala 2017

How Blake Lively, Lucy Liu and More Found Their Signature Beauty Look

ESC: Amy Adams, Best Dressed

Amy Adams Is the Princess of Patterns and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Hailey Baldwin

The Super-Cool, Next-Gen Face Treatments Celebrities Are Getting Now

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.