Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall Grab Each Other's Butts During Playful PDA Session

While the royals have been known to steer away from public displays of affection, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall aren't afraid to show a little PDA.

Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter and her husband were spotted sharing a smooch at The Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing in Gloucestershire. But this wasn't just a short, sweet peck. At one point, Zara could be seen touching her husband's tush. He also gave her butt a squeeze as they walked off together.

The parents kept it casual for the event, which was held at the home of Zara's mother Princess Anne. Zara donned the event's T-shirt and shorts and tucked her hair into a bun underneath a baseball cap. Her hubby opted for a white shirt and jeans. They attended the event with their 4-year-old daughter, MIA. The couple also has a baby girl named Lena, who was born in June.