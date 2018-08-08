2018 Best of Summer Tournament: Which Hollywood Couple Are You Obsessing Over This Summer?

Getty Images/E! Illustration
by Johnni Macke | Wed., Aug. 8, 2018 6:00 AM
2018 seems to be the year of engagements and the summer months have kept all eyes on some of Hollywood's hottest couples.
Of our top four couples for this round of the Best of Summer Tournament, three recently got engaged and shocked us all, while one got married and made us dream of finding our Prince Charming.
As the most-recent couple to announce their engagement, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas surprised fans with their big news in July. The couple who are roughly 10 years apart in age—Chopra is 36 and Jonas is 25—followed in Nick's older brother Joe Jonas footsteps after he proposed to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner in October 2017.
Their romance however was even more unexpected to end in a proposal (at least right now) because they were only dating for two months when Jonas popped the question.
Fellow singer Ariana Grande and her fiancé Pete Davidson caused quite a stir as well when they revealed in June that they were engaged.
The "No Tears Left to Cry" singer and her Saturday Night Live star bae were both coming off of breakups when they began dating in May (at least publicly). A few short weeks later they were engaged with Grande writing songs for Davidson and the comedian getting tattoos in her honor.
Clearly, young love is in the air this summer and we are so happy about it.
Getty Images/E! Illustration
The third couple to make headlines thanks to their romance status change were Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. Despite getting back together with Selena Gomez earlier this year and then breaking up again in March, the "Baby" singer popped the question to his girlfriend Baldwin on July 7 and they haven't looked back since.
"My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else," Bieber wrote on Instagram announcing his engagement to the model.
Last, but not least, are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. While the couple didn't get engaged this summer, they did have the most spectacular royal wedding in May, which kicked off their summer of love together.
Since tying the knot and becoming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the couple has been on tour in Ireland together, made appearances all over the U.K. and proved that their love knows no bounds.
Their romance is that of fairy tales and with any luck the three couples competing against them in this round of our Best of Summer Tournament will live out their own fairy tale wedding and marriage in the future.
Cast your vote for the couple you can't get enough of this summer below, and check back in on Monday for a new Best of Summer category to vote on.
Voting for this round ends on Friday, Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. PT.
