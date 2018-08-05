Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Baldwin and More Stars Support Demi Lovato After Singer Breaks Her Silence

One thing is clear: Demi Lovato is loved the world over by fans and famous friends alike.

Shortly after breaking her silence on social media nearly two weeks after suffering a drug overdose, the 25-year-old singer received well wishes of love and support from Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith, Hailey Baldwin, and many, many more.

Paris Hilton was the first to lend kind words to the singer, writing "Love you so much sis" on Twitter.

Meanwhile, J.Lo penned, "Oh baby…sending you love," and Justin Bieber's fiancé sent several heart emojis. Macklemore, Tove Lo, Noah Cyrus and more also sent sweet notes to Lovato.