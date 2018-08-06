Josh Brolin Tells Non-Stop Jokes in the Deadpool 2 Makeup Chair

Ryan Reynolds may play the Merc With a Mouth in Deadpool 2, but chatterbox Josh Brolin might give the antihero a run for his money offscreen. E! News has exclusive bonus footage showing the veteran actor getting into character as Cable, the time-traveling cybernetic soldier. And as a team applies prosthetics to his body, he rattles off joke after joke. "My scar is based off the fat deposit on Harry Dean Stanton's forehead that he kept for years, and my character is based off Mrs. Doubtfire," Brolin says. "What's really going on behind the scenes of Deadpool?"

A good question, indeed!

Brolin even makes jokes at director David Leitch's expense. "Leitch has Cable hair, so if you think about, the way my hair looks is just an extreme version of Leitch's hair. It was a faux manipulation on his part. It was a narcissistic move, but that's OK," he says. "It's his movie." Keeping the gag going, he argues his character and Leitch have "similar voices" as well. "I think he has polyps in his throat," he jokes, "which was the inspiration for Cable talking like he does."

The Deadpool 2 Super Duper $@%!#& Cut will be available on Movies Anywhere Aug. 7 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD Aug. 21, featuring 15 minutes of new action and jokes inserted throughout. As the antihero would say, "That's a whole lotta D in a surprisingly small package!"