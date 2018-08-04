Colton Haynes Spreads His Mother's Ashes on Her Birthday

To honor his late mother's birthday Saturday, Colton Haynes and his family spread her ashes. Before making his way to Jenny Lake, located at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, the 30-year-old Arrow actor shared a wooden placard of a prayer on Instagram Stories. "Dear Lord, so far today I've done alright. I haven't lost my temper, haven't been greedy, nasty, selfish or overindulgent. I'm really glad about that. But in a few minutes I'm going to get out of bed, and from then on I'm probably going to need a lot more help," the prayer read. "Thank you. Amen."

In the next update, Colton played Alessia Cara's "Growing Pains" as he drove to the site where they'd spread her ashes. A family photo was placed on the dashboard, and he wrote, "Happy birthday momma." Afterward, he shared a picture with brother Clinton Haynes on Instagram, writing, "What an emotional/beautiful experience. Words can describe what happened today." He also shared the dashboard photo, writing, "Happy Birthday Momma. The whole family is celebrating you today. We miss you so much. I can barely breathe. I miss & love you too much."