Adam Levine Mistakenly Slams MTV in Defense of Childish Gambino

Feeling like a twit-wit, Adam Levine?

The Maroon 5 frontman's longstanding contempt for the MTV VMAs reached a new level last night when he came out swinging in defense of Childish Gambino's "This Is America" video. "This year, Childish Gambino released one of the most impactful, thought provoking and intelligent videos ever made. I'm sure he doesn't' care that he wasn't nominated for a VMA because he's cool as f--k and everything. But I care. Because I'm NOT that cool," the "Girls Like You" singer vented. "And I still want MTV to mean something again. But it won't. Ever. K bye."

Levine later deleted his open letter on Instagram and Twitter after being informed that not only was Childish Gambino nominated, but he was actually nominated in seven categories: Video of the Year, Video With a Message, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Choreography and Best Editing. With his tail between his legs, Levine told his Twitter followers, "S--t. I don't usually put my foot in my mouth. But this time, I did. 'This is America' actually WAS nominated for 7 VMAs. How I didn't get the right info is beyond me. I stand corrected." Halfheartedly, he said, "I'm sorry MTV. Still hate you though. But mostly, I'm sorry."

The singer first came down hard on the annual award ceremony in August 2011, tweeting, "The VMA's. One day a year when MTV pretends to still care about music. I'm drawing a line in the sand. F--k you VMA's." Levine last appeared at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2014 (with Behati Prinsloo), where he performed "Maps" and "One More Night" with his bandmates—for the first and last time on MTV. Before he attended the event, he explained to USA Today, "For many years, we felt like the uninvited dinner guests, but after much persistence and perhaps a little too much mouthing off, they seemed to have changed their minds. So, thank you, MTV."