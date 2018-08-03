Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko Split: Look Back at Their 9-Year Relationship

"Kaya is primarily with her dad and his family in Europe and Florida. They also spend time together as a family with Hayden," a source revealed to E! News. "Hayden and Wladimir are on great terms and friendly. They are a big part of each other's lives and will continue to be."

It's unclear if Panettiere has moved on romantically from Klitschko, but a source revealed the pair is happily co-parenting their 3-year-old daughter Kaya .

After nine years together, the 28-year-old actress and 42-year-old former professional boxer have called it quits . E! News confirmed the breakup soon after Hayden was spotted holding hands with a mystery man in Los Angeles. The Nashville star was all smiles as she ditched her shoes and made a mad dash out of hotspot Craig's in West Hollywood.

In the almost decade that Hayden and Wladimir were together, they experienced the highest of highs and lowest lows. Look back at their many moments as a couple and family by scrolling below.

Venturelli/WireImage Young Love At the age of 19, Hayden meets a then 33-year-old Wladimir at a book launch for a mutual friend. It's (kind of) love at first sight for the pair, as the actress goes on to tell Ellen DeGeneres in an interview, "I know that I'm small, but he's large. That's how we met. I said, 'You're huge.' And he said, 'You're tiny.' And that was it."

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly On-Again, Off-Again Two years after their romance first blooms in 2009, the exes reveal they've split in a joint statement. "Even though we've decided splitting up is best for both of us, we have an amazing amount of love and respect for each other and remain very close friends," it reads.

SBMF/MiamiPIXX/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES Back Together Months later, the duo reconnects and it's off to the races once again! Here, they indulge in a little oceanfront PDA while on vacation in Florida in 2013.

Ameri/SBMF/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES Mwah! Hayden and Wladimir can't keep their hands off each other while attending a basketball game in 2013.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association Engaged! That same year, Hayden finally confirms rampant rumors that her longtime beau did indeed propose. He spares no expense for his future wife, as the 6-carat diamond bauble is worth an estimated $500,000!

Jemal Countess/Getty Images Baby on Board In June 2014, multiple sources tell E! News that Hayden and Wladimir are pregnant! The boxer ultimately tells E! News in an interview, "She's an amazing person and I'm more than sure that she's going to be an amazing mom. Her wish to become a mother and have a child [was something] she's been mentioning and telling me about a lot. You know, every dream will eventually come true and she's going to be more than an amazing mother."

MiamiPIXX/SBMF/FAMEFLYNET Babymoon Bliss The lovebirds flock to the beach in Miami as they await the arrival of their first child together.

Rex Features/Startraksphoto.com Countdown Is On! The Nashville star gushes over her soon-to-be newborn, telling Hello! magazine in 2014, "I'm so ready to hold my baby girl—I'm going to be a very hands on mom. I'm thrilled that I am having a girl first because I feel like I know a lot about raising a strong woman. I feel very empowered myself and I think my daughter will, too."

Munawar Hosain/startraksphoto.com Proud Mama On December 13, 2014, Hayden gives birth to a healthy baby girl named Kaya Klitschko. The new parents share in a statement, "We are over the moon and madly in love!"

Alo Ceballos/GC Images Taking Time to Heal In 2015, Panettiere checks herself into a treatment center to help treat her postpartum depression, a personal struggle she'd go on to discuss openly in the months to come. One year later, she reveals her plans to seek professional help once again. "The postpartum depression I have been experiencing has impacted every aspect of my life," the star announces. "Rather than stay stuck due to unhealthy coping mechanisms I have chosen to take time to reflect holistically on my health and life."

Twitter No Need to Speculate As rumors swirl that Hayden and Wladimir have gone their separate ways, the actress takes to social media with a new photo of the trio. "Missing rings don't mean the end of relationships," she writes in July 2016. "Blessed to be with my beautiful family."

Hayden Panettiere/Twitter Mommy & Me The proud mama snuggles with her adorable toddler in this snapshot posted to her Twitter account in June 2017.

Splash News One Last Getaway The pair (pictured here in Munich, Germany) enjoys a summer getaway to Greece with their daughter in July 2018. Describes a source, "They were affectionate and smiling as they walked around town. They had dinner by the water and he had his arm around her."