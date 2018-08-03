Steve Jobs' Daughter Recalls Their Troubled Past Amid Apple's Rise to $1 Trillion

Just before Apple made history by surpassing $1 trillion in market value, Steve Jobs' daughter opened up about her troubled relationship with the company's cofounder.

Lisa Brennan-Jobs, the now 40-year-old daughter of Jobs, shared her story in her memoir, Small Fry. Vanity Fair published excerpts from the book on Aug. 1.

Brennan-Jobs was born in 1978—just two years after Apple's founding. Jobs, who was only 23 at the time, denied fathering the child. However, according to the memoir, he still flew out to meet the child and help her mother, Chrisann Brennan, choose a name.

Per the book, Brennan-Jobs' mother was on welfare, and performed jobs like cleaning houses and waitressing to make ends meet. In 1980, Jobs was sued for child support. While he continued to deny paternity of Brennan-Jobs, he was allegedly forced to undergo a DNA test. According to the published excerpt, the odds of a match came in at 94.4 percent.

Brennan-Jobs wrote Jobs was ordered to pay child support and later provided her with medical insurance until she was 18.

Before the case was finalized on Dec. 8, Jobs allegedly visited his daughter for the first time since her birth.

"You know who I am?" he asked, per Brennan-Jobs' memoir. "I'm your father."

Brennan-Jobs said her mother told her Jobs sounded like Darth Vader when he uttered these words. She also wrote that her father told her he was "one of the most important people you will ever know."