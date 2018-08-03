Ayesha Curry Officially Introduces Her "Sweet Baby Boy" to the World—Meet Canon Curry

It's time to meet the baby boy who is making Ayesha Curry's life even sweeter.

While celebrating her son's one-month birthday today, the celebrity chef and businesswoman decided to share the first official photo of Canon W. Jack Curry.

"How can this be?! Our sweet baby boy is 1 month old today! I am just so in love. I mean, seriously?!" Ayesha shared on Instagram. "Finally, @stephencurry30 has some competition in my world because this little man stole my heart and then some. Baby Canon."

Maybe it was his big, blue eyes? Perhaps it was that sweet, happy smile? Whatever the case may be, fans couldn't help but congratulate the proud mom and husband Stephen Curry on their newest family arrival.

"Ayesha!!! This little angel is gorgeous!!! Congrats my love. What a blessing," LaLa shared in the comments section. Olivia Munn added, "You guys make the CUTEST babies!!!!"