Saturday Savings: Mindy Kaling's Gingham Top Is on Sale for $53!

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., Aug. 4, 2018 5:04 AM

ESC: Mindy Kaling

BACKGRID

Mindy Kaling's gingham top is the perfect look to close out the summer.

The classic, two-toned print is a staple during the warmer months. If you're minimalist with a special affinity for black and white hues, the print will pair perfectly with most things in your closet while giving your look an updated feel. For those with a brighter wardrobe, gingham pops against yellow, orange or any other color of the rainbow. It's versatile and with its unlimited styling potential, it's fun to play with.

The Mindy Project star amps her look with a RACHEL Rachel Roy wrap blouse with matching pants. With large sunglasses, a white bag and silver hoop earrings, she's a picture perfect example of a comfortable yet standout summer look.

Good news: Her top is on sale for $52.99!

Now, you can rock this summer trend with ease. Shop on-sale gingham tops below! 

esc: Saturday Savings

City Chic Plus

Gingham Off-the-Shoulder Top, Was $69, Now $41.40

esc: Saturday Savings

Tobi

Eve Black Gingham Cold Shoulder Top, Was $66, Now $33

esc: Saturday Savings

Rejina Pyo

Off the Shoulder Gingham Blouse, Was $458, Now $183

esc: Saturday Savings

Old Navy

Off-the-Shoulder Plus-Size Gingham Top, Was $39.99, Now $32.97

esc: Saturday Savings

Kate Spade

Gingham Flutter Sleeve Top, Was $148, Now $104

esc: Saturday Savings

Romeo and Juliet Couture

Cold-Shoulder Tie-Sleeve Gingham Blouse, Was $62, Now $31 

esc: Saturday Savings

American Eagle

Puff Sleeve Top, Was $34.95, Now $17.47

esc: Saturday Savings

Sanctuary

Delphine Artistic Sleeve, Was $89, Now $44.50

esc: Saturday Savings

Alexa Chung

Seersucker Gingham Blouse, Was $400, Now $280

