EXCLUSIVE!

Get to Know ABC's A Million Little Things For National Friendship Day

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Aug. 3, 2018 12:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Some new friends will be coming into your life this fall on ABC. 

A Million Little Things is a new drama that tells the story of a group of friends who come together and reevaluate their lives after one of them suddenly commits suicide. As creator D.J. Nash explains in the above featurette, exclusive to E! News, he was inspired by the real-life story of an old friend committing suicide right after they had made lunch plans. 

"At his funeral, I promised myself I'd live differently," Nash says. "I think that's what you do when someone goes too soon. You use their death as a way to remind yourself to keep living. 

While that's a pretty dark premise to start off a TV show, there is a lot of heart to be found in the relationships that are forced to grow stronger after the loss. 

"A Million Little Things is a snapshot in the lives of eight very good friends, and the death of their friend kind of opens them up and says, I need to change this right now," says star David Giuntoli. 

Photos

2018 New TV Shows, Ranked From Worst to Best (Based on Trailers)

A Million Little Things Keyart

ABC

The show is really all about the power of friendships, which is why ABC is highlighting the show for National Friendship Day on August 5 with a new feature and brand new key art, below. 

The show also stars Ron Livingston, Romany Malco, James Roday, Christina Moses, Christina Ochoa, Stephanie Szostack, Grace, Park, and Allison Miller, and based on what we've seen so far, it may just be the new fall cry you're looking for, along with a few new fall laughs. 

 

A Million Little Things premieres Wednesday, Septemeber 26 at 10 p.m. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
The Facts of Life

The Facts of Life Reboot From Jessica Biel and Leonardo DiCaprio Might Be a Thing

Shahs of Sunset, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi

The Definitive Guide to Shahs of Sunset's Most Explosive Moments

You're the Worst

Everything You Need to Know About You're the Worst's Emotional Final Season

"A Million Little Things" Cast Celebrates Friendship Day

Chris Rock, Tamborine

Chris Rock Joins Fargo Season 4: Get the Details on the 1950-set FX Drama

The O.C., Cameos

Look Back on The O.C.'s Most Memorable Guest Stars, Including Chris Pratt, Paris Hilton and Bella Thorne

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Enjoys a "Bake Sesh" in Her Bra and Underwear

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.