How Blake Lively, Lucy Liu and More Found Their Signature Beauty Look

Who is Mariah Carey without her bronzed glow? Who is Erika Jayne without full glam? Who is Lucy Liu without lined eyes?

Don't get us wrong: They're still very beautiful, talented women, but perhaps not as recognizable without their trademark look—and that's partly due to makeup artist Kristopher Buckle. The industry vet—who calls Blake Lively, Christina Aguilera, Lucy, Erika, Mariah and more(!) as clients—is responsible for either creating or maintaining a few of the most iconic looks in Hollywood.

"I just think that everybody should have a signature look," the founder of the eponymous cosmetics collection told E! News. "It's kind of like branding your personality. It should be something that is very you."

You don't have to be a film siren or Billboard diva to find your signature look. Although the stars may look perfect, there's always something they like best—and that's where we can relate.