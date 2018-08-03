The Definitive Guide to Shahs of Sunset's Most Explosive Moments

From the moment Bravo introduced fans to a certain group of Los Angeles-based Persian power players otherwise known as the Shahs of Sunset back in 2012, the drama has never been far behind.

With the show's core four stars Reza Farahan, Mercedes "MJ" Javid, Mike Shouhed, and Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi finally back for season seven, alongside relative newcomers Destiney Rose and Nema Vand, the drunken antics and jaw-dropping arguments that have kept Bravoholics coming back are certainly just around the corner following the premiere's relatively tame Big Bear trip, with its focus on introducing Nema and his sister Mona into the mix.

And as with most reality shows of a certain age, when those moments come, they can't help but be infused with a deep history that it sometimes takes a little bit of research to decipher. That's where we come in. Welcome to our definitive guide to Shahs of Sunset's most explosive moments.