This Video of Dwayne Johnson's Baby Girl Smiling Is Guaranteed to Make You Smile, Too

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Aug. 3, 2018 10:49 AM

Cuteness overload!

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian are having some adorable "morning convos" with their baby girl Tiana Gia Johnson. The couple of over 10 years welcomed their daughter into the world back in April, their second child together and his third overall. On Friday morning, Hashian posted a video to Instagram showing a smiling Tiana trying to talk to mom and dad as they ask her some questions. While the 4-month-old can only respond with a few loud squeaks and squeals, Tiana's parents encourage her "fantastic" ideas.

"Would you like those chilled or on the rocks?" Johnson and Hashian joke.

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian Welcome Baby Girl Tiana

In addition to baby Tiana, Johnson and Hashian are also parents to daughter Jasmine, 2. Johnson also has a 16-year-old daughter, Simone, with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Back in June, Hashian shared a heartwarming tribute to Johnson in celebration of Father's Day. "I already love you but to see you as a father made me fall in love you even more," she began her Instagram post. "Playing and laughing constantly every time you're together. Leading with your wisdom, guidance, patience, and compassion as they grow up."

"Always asking yourself how can I be the best father to each of my girls," she continued. "Doing things to help me be the best mom I can. Allowing our 2 year old daughter to hold you hostage in her toy room daily, and steal your food from you every time you eat. Being so hands on even though sometimes it seems you work 8 days a week ;) And you still rush home on those days to tuck in your babies."

She concluded the sweet post by telling Johnson, "I'm so grateful. We're so grateful. There is really no other like you :) Endlessly loving... And just to receive their love back makes you the happiest Daddy on the planet. That's why... Happy Fathers Day to our man, our protector, our heart. Thank you for being the best Dad & partner and I love you! Xoxo."

