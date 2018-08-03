This Video of Dwayne Johnson's Baby Girl Smiling Is Guaranteed to Make You Smile, Too

In addition to baby Tiana, Johnson and Hashian are also parents to daughter Jasmine, 2. Johnson also has a 16-year-old daughter, Simone, with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Back in June, Hashian shared a heartwarming tribute to Johnson in celebration of Father's Day. "I already love you but to see you as a father made me fall in love you even more," she began her Instagram post. "Playing and laughing constantly every time you're together. Leading with your wisdom, guidance, patience, and compassion as they grow up."

"Always asking yourself how can I be the best father to each of my girls," she continued. "Doing things to help me be the best mom I can. Allowing our 2 year old daughter to hold you hostage in her toy room daily, and steal your food from you every time you eat. Being so hands on even though sometimes it seems you work 8 days a week ;) And you still rush home on those days to tuck in your babies."