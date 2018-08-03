Jessie James Decker Holds a Glass of Rosé While Breastfeeding Son Forrest

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Aug. 3, 2018 7:35 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Jessie James Decker is garnering a lot of attention for her recent Instagram post.

On Thursday, the singer posted a picture of her breastfeeding her baby boy Forrest Bradley while holding what appeared to be a glass of rosé. The reality star flashed the peace sign in the photo and captioned it, "Cheers b-tches."

Many commenters applauded Decker for posting the photo. Jamie Lynn Spears, for instance, wrote, "mom goals" and Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis wrote "I. LOVE. THIS." with champagne emojis. Other commenters, however, criticized the Eric & Jessie star for drinking an alcoholic beverage while nursing.

"Why are you drinking while feeding your child?" one commenter wrote.  "Disgusting."

Still, Decker didn't let these social media users bring her down. When one commenter wrote, "Love it!!!" I just learned that it's totally fine to drink while breastfeeding," Decker replied, "it is for sure."

Read

Jessie James Decker Is "Keepin' It Real" By Posting Revealing Pic of Her Body 3 Weeks Post-Baby

However this wasn't the only criticism the reality star received. Many commenters blasted Decker for posting a breastfeeding picture altogether.

"Enough with the boob pictures!" one commenter wrote. "Unfollowing." 

Although, many social media users were quick to come to Decker's defense.

Read

Chrissy Teigen Shares New Photo of Herself Breastfeeding Baby Miles in the Nude

In addition to receiving a lot of social media comments, Decker gave fans an update on her son—mentioning that he's in the "90s percentile in height and weight."

Decker welcomed the child with her husband Eric Decker on Mar. 31. The baby is the couple's third child. They also have a daughter named Vivianne Rose and another son named Eric Jr.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jessie James Decker , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Samantha Barks, Julia Roberts

Pretty Woman's Samantha Barks Geeks Out After Meeting Julia Roberts

Chris Rock, Tamborine

Chris Rock Joins Fargo Season 4: Get the Details on the 1950-set FX Drama

Jesse Camp

MTV VJ Jesse Camp Says His Disappearance Was "Some Really Bad Communication"

ESC: Amy Adams, Best Dressed

Amy Adams Is the Princess of Patterns and More Best Dressed Stars

The O.C., Cameos

Look Back on The O.C.'s Most Memorable Guest Stars, Including Chris Pratt, Paris Hilton and Bella Thorne

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Enjoys a "Bake Sesh" in Her Bra and Underwear

Demi Lovato

Why Demi Lovato Has Agreed to Go to Rehab

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.