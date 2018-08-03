Pink Fires Back After Being Accused of Canceling a Concert to Relax on the Beach

Pink is shutting down rumors she canceled her recent Sydney concert to relax on a beach.

The singer took to Instagram on Thursday to set the record straight about a paparazzi pic that showed her lounging in the sand with daughter Willow nearby. The photo's caption read "Pink's Sydney concert cancelled as she chills in Bryon Beach."

"I don't need to clear this up, but out of respect for my fans I will attempt it," the "What About Us" singer wrote. "I scheduled this tour meticulously, trying to do what was best for my children, while also putting on the best and most physically demanding and beautiful show of my life. This break in Byron has been scheduled since 2017, as a way to get outside the hotel and the winter and have some time with my children."

Pink went on to explain she's "already been sick twice" during her Beautiful Trauma Tour and that her kids have, as well. While she was able to "push through" these first few times, she needed to postpone her recent show to rest.

"This time, what these parasite paparazzi don't show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick's, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine," she wrote.