Prepare to Shed Tears as Katy Perry Gives Surprise Concert to Fan With a Brain Tumor

I'm not crying—you're crying. Okay fine, maybe we're all crying.

Pop diva Katy Perry made one little girl's dreams come true in Adelaide, Australia as the American Idol judge surprised a little girl named Grace.

In a video posted to Instagram, Perry exudes magic as she first stands with her back to the camera donning a pink leather jacket with tassels and a giant unicorn on the back. "Today is one of those days where I actually feel like a unicorn," she purrs to the camera. "That's because I get to use my powers for good and meet someone named Grace who wasn't able to come to the show. So I just figured since she wasn't able to come to the show because of her situation, we'd bring the show to her."

Thus the aptly-named segment called "the power of the internet" begins.