Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at "A--Hole" Mommy Shamers: "It Drives Me Crazy"

Khloe Kardashian is so over the critical comments on her parenting skills.

Since giving birth to True Thompson in April, trolls have flooded the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's social media comments, criticizing her every move. So how does she deal with it? Khloe dished about the mommy shamers during an interview with E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi at the Good American performance line launch in New York City on Thursday.

"Even working out, like my baby's asleep, I'm working out, the monitor's with me...but even if it's not, do you think I'm leaving my child alone?" Khloe said of the hateful comments. "It just drives me crazy that people are...I don't know why they're passing judgement."