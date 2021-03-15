The Craziest, Most Cardi B Things Cardi B Has Ever Said

Watch : "E! True Hollywood Story" Is Back March 15 on E!

Cardi B has her own special way with words.

The music star has become as famous for her hits as she has for her unique vernacular. Does okuuuurrrr ring a bell? With a slate of catch phrases, the 28-year-old hitmaker has developed a language all her own and is not afraid to speak her mind with it. As soon as she kicks off a sentence with, "You wanna know something?" we definitely want to know.

The usual result? Some of the craziest, at times shocking and definitely entertaining sound bites in Hollywood.

Luckily for fans, tonight's season two premiere of E!'s True Hollywood Story will take a deep dive into the Grammy-winning "WAP" rappers surprising upbringing and unstoppable music career and you can bet there will be lots of OMG moments to relive.

