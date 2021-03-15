GrammysOscarsJLo & ARodKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

The Craziest, Most Cardi B Things Cardi B Has Ever Said

By Samantha Schnurr Mar 15, 2021 5:00 PMTags
TVMusicTrue Hollywood StoryShowsCardi B
Returns Mar. 15
Watch: "E! True Hollywood Story" Is Back March 15 on E!

Cardi B has her own special way with words. 

The music star has become as famous for her hits as she has for her unique vernacular. Does okuuuurrrr ring a bell? With a slate of catch phrases, the 28-year-old hitmaker has developed a language all her own and is not afraid to speak her mind with it. As soon as she kicks off a sentence with, "You wanna know something?" we definitely want to know. 

The usual result? Some of the craziest, at times shocking and definitely entertaining sound bites in Hollywood. 

Luckily for fans, tonight's season two premiere of E!'s True Hollywood Story will take a deep dive into the Grammy-winning "WAP" rappers surprising upbringing and unstoppable music career and you can bet there will be lots of OMG moments to relive.

In preparation for tonight's THS Cardi B special, take a look back at the most Cardi B things Cardi B has ever said in the photo gallery below. 

We guarantee some will make you laugh and even blush.

Don't miss THS tonight at 10 p.m. on E!

True Hollywood Story returns Monday, March 15 only on E!

ABC/Randy Holmes
Baby Blabber

"She broke my vagina," Cardi B told Jimmy Kimmel while recalling the birth of her daughterKulture Kiari. "Nobody told me they were gonna stitch my vagina."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Budgeting Babe

"Shoes? $1,200. These glasses? $400. But b**ch, my outfit? $20 dollars b**ch," she exclaimed in a since-deleted Instagram post. "Get yourself together b**ch. Learn how to budget hoe."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Speaking the Truth

"NOTHING LAST FOREVER EXCEPT BILLS," she declared on Twitter, when a fan asked for help choosing a senior quote. To be fair, she's not wrong.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Prom Night

"My boyfriend at the time—he dumped me two weeks before my prom, but I honestly think it was because he didn't want to pay for the limo, but then that night…forget it," she told Jimmy Fallon and John Mulaney on The Tonight Show. "The limo that I ended up with—I didn't rented it…I just got in a limo and just…forget it. I can't get into it. Kids watch me now."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
Money Moves

"Once you start making money, everybody wants you to be their kid's godmother," she quipped on The Tonight Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Clara Lionel Foundation
A Message to the Haters

"I want to thank my fans—Bardi Gang—because even when I'm wrong they be like, 'She still right' and I want to thank my haters, too, because they be downloading my stuff so they can hear it and talk crap about it, but it benefits me!" she said while accepting the "Best New Artist" Award at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards. 

Felipe Ramales / Splash News
Just a Regular Girl

"I'm just a regular, degular, shmegular girl from the Bronx," the former reality star has said often on Love & Hip Hop.

David X Prutting / BFA.com
Love Is a Numbers Game

"If he has sex with you more than five times, he loves you," she told BET in 2017. 

E!
Nervous Butterflies

"I'm feeling good, I'm feeling nervous, overwhelmed—everything!" she told E!'s Giuliana Rancic at the 2018 Grammys. "Butterflies in my stomach and vagina!"

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Like Rice at a Bride

"I get really happy when people see me perform and they're rapping my music, but it's a different feeling when you're dancing and the men throwing you money because you look good," she told New York in 2017. "It's just like when the rice is getting thrown at the bride."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Airbnb
Telling the Future the Cardi B Way

"Sometimes I get a little discouraged, and I wonder how it is going to be next year, but it seems like everybody already predicting where I'm gonna be next year, and it's just like f--king farther than my a--hole," she told New York in 2017. 

Kevin Mazur/AMA2018/Getty Images For dcp
On Her Mustache

In a candid Instagram video, Cardi said, "You know, as I get older and I wax more I notice that my mustache is getting thicker. But it's cool though, cause b--ches with good mustaches got good p---y."

(Originally published Aug. 9, 2018 at 4 a.m. PT)

