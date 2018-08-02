Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Team Up to Make McDonald's Monopoly Fraud Movie

Friends who work together, stay together.

Best friends Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are teaming up to make a movie about the man who managed to rig the bi-annual McDonald's Monopoly game back in 2001. Deadline reports Damon will be starring as con man Jerome Jacobson and Affleck will take on the role of director for the Pearl Street Films production.

Writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese of Ryan Reynolds' hit film Deadpool have been tasked with the responsibility of depicting the beginnings of the infamous McDonald's crime ring and how the FBI brought down the ex-cop who started it all.