Charlie Sheen Claims He Can't Afford Current Child Support Payments to Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller

Charlie Sheen's marriages to Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller may be over, but the divorce drama lives on.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the Two and a Half Men star filed to modify his child support payments to both actresses on Wednesday.

Per the documents, Sheen has been making child support payments to both of his ex wives since the summer of 2016. The Anger Management star was ordered to pay $55,000 a month to Mueller in August 2016 and $20,000 a month to Richards in June 2016. He also pays both women 9.5 percent of his gross annual income from all sources in excess of $2.1 million.

However, the actor claimed his income has "changed significantly" since this time.

"I have been unable to find steady work, and have been blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry," he claimed in the documents. "All of this has resulted in a significant reduction in my earnings."

As a result, Sheen alleged he no longer has "sufficient income" to pay the court-ordered child support amounts. However, the documents claimed he is "willing and able to provide child support" to the petitioners, but not at the level currently required.