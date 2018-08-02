Travis Scott Under Fire After Removing Transgender Model Amanda Lepore From Album Art

Travis Scott's latest album is making news before it's even released.

Earlier this week, the rapper posted the presumed cover for his new disc titled Astroworld. Shot by celebrity photographer David LaChapelle, the image depicts a naughty amusement park with some nearly-naked models.

Transgender model Amanda Lepore also posted a photo of the album cover that she was actually featured in. As for why she wasn't included in Travis' reveal? That's the big mystery fans can't stop talking about. 

"It was great being part of @david_lachapelle's incredible photograph of @travisscott's album cover but I'm curious why I'm not on the picture @travisscott posted," she shared on Instagram. "#amandalepore #glamourgirl A girl can't help it. Too distracting for the eyes. Upstaged everyone in the photograph. Oh well........... I love @david_lachapelle and @travisscott Love and kisses."

While Amanda appears to have no hard feelings, some fans and followers can't say the same thing.

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

RuPaul's Drag Race winner Aquaria was very vocal about the photo change and wrote, "U can tell exactly the mindset and beliefs of (presumably) travis and (specifically) his fans by the repulsive remarks they share about a very valid complaint about the artwork regardless of who's complaining. Grab a towel. Your phobias are showing."

Fellow drag queen Violet Chachki added in the comments section, "F--ked up that Amanda Lepore got cut."

E! News has reached out to Travis' rep for comment. And while the Grammy nominee hasn't publicly commented as to why the album art has changed, the photographer came to his defense.

"Everybody wants to explain everything with some phobia or whatever," he wrote in the comments section of one post. "This is just a case of something else she can't just can't seem to control lol ain't nothing to do with hating…"

Travis' album release comes as the new dad prepares for several special concerts around the world. This month alone, the rapper will perform in the U.K., Finland and Belgium.

Tonight, he is scheduled to appear at the Lollapalooza Music Festival.

