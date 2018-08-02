Travis Scott Under Fire After Removing Transgender Model Amanda Lepore From Album Art

Travis Scott's latest album is making news before it's even released.

Earlier this week, the rapper posted the presumed cover for his new disc titled Astroworld. Shot by celebrity photographer David LaChapelle, the image depicts a naughty amusement park with some nearly-naked models.

Transgender model Amanda Lepore also posted a photo of the album cover that she was actually featured in. As for why she wasn't included in Travis' reveal? That's the big mystery fans can't stop talking about.

"It was great being part of @david_lachapelle's incredible photograph of @travisscott's album cover but I'm curious why I'm not on the picture @travisscott posted," she shared on Instagram. "#amandalepore #glamourgirl A girl can't help it. Too distracting for the eyes. Upstaged everyone in the photograph. Oh well........... I love @david_lachapelle and @travisscott Love and kisses."

While Amanda appears to have no hard feelings, some fans and followers can't say the same thing.