Oprah Winfrey's Perfect Date Night With Stedman Graham Involves "Me Cooking—and Then It's On"

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Aug. 2, 2018 9:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Educator Stedman Graham, Oprah Winfrey

Jim Spellman/WireImage

When it comes to turning up the heat with longtime partner Stedman Graham, it sounds like Oprah Winfreyquite literally turns up the heat...in the kitchen. 

During an "Ask a Staffer" Q&A on O The Oprah Magazine's Instagram account, the media mogul took queries from fans ranging from her remaining dream destinations (Antarctica) to whether she's going to a show for Beyoncéand Jay-Z's current On The Run II tour ("Yes, honey!").

The star was equally candid about her perfect date night with Graham, who she's been in a relationship with for more than three decades. 

"Well, I am a really good cook and the wonderful thing about Stedman is in all the years that I've been cooking for him, no matter what it is—even if it's a piece of toast like the other day I made an English muffin and he's like, 'Where did you get this English muffin?' and I'm like, 'It's an English muffin,'" she imitated. 

Photos

Oprah Winfrey's Year After Oprah

 "He is delighted with anything that I make, so my favorite date night is to make him black-eyed peas and cornbread as a surprise for dinner and then honey, hush," she continued. "That's all you need!"

As she reiterated, "Perfect date night: me cooking and then it's on."

They do say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach!

While Stedman has her heart, Yara Shahidi holds her hope. When asked which young person gives her hope for the future, Winfrey named the 18-year-old Grown-ish actress.

"I hope I'm still around when she becomes president of the United States," Winfrey answered. "That is going to happen—if she wants it to happen."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Oprah Winfrey , Couples , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Reza Farahan

Reza Farahan Teases Shahs of Sunset's "Insane" Season: "It Just Keeps Getting Better"

Nick Carter

Nick Carter Under Review by District Attorney for Sexual Assault Allegation

Sara Haines, Last Day on The View

Watch Sara Haines' Tearful Goodbye on The View Before Heading to GMA Day

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Team Up to Make McDonald's Monopoly Fraud Movie

Ronnie, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 2 Trailer Brings the Drama Home

Shenae Grimes

90210's Shenae Grimes Bares Her Baby Bump and Bonds With Co-Star AnnaLynne McCord

Luann De Lesseps

Luann de Lesseps Is Out of Rehab: Here's What's Next for the Real Housewives Star

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.