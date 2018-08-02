Look Back at Kylie Jenner's Quotes on Motherhood as She Gears Up to Celebrate 21st Birthday With Baby Stormi

As Kylie Jenner celebrates another year of life, she has her baby daughter, Stormi, right by her side to celebrate along with her.

The new mom spoke to older sister Kim Kardashian about the way her life has changed in the past year, but how she still remains the same old Kylie she has always been. "I don't think being a new mom changed me, I think it just made me maybe look at life a little differently and just value time," she explained.

Before she welcomed her daughter into the world, the reality star proved she was up to the task of raising a family when she made various statements about wanting to have kids. In 2015, she told Elle UK about her dream to "have a family and build a home with a farm in Malibu Canyon and just have my kids and throw away my phone. Just really, like, live my life and not do this anymore."