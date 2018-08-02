Carrie Underwood Laughs Off Plastic Surgery Rumors

Even if Carrie Underwood looks more or less the same, she feels much different.

Last year, the 35-year-old "Cry Pretty" singer suffered a freak accident at home that resulted in 40-50 stitches in her face and surgery for a broken wrist. "Any time someone gets injured, it looks pretty bad in the beginning, and you're like, 'What is this going to wind up like?' You just don't know," says Underwood, who broke the news of her injury to fans via a newsletter in January. "It was also a perception thing, because I look at myself [now] and I see it quite a bit, but other people are like, "I wouldn't have even noticed." Nobody else looks at you as much as you think they do. Nobody notices as much as you think they will, so that's been nice to learn."

Underwood, who graces the cover of Redbook's September issue, avoided being seen in the public eye as she recovered. At the time, rumors circulated that she'd had plastic surgery and it was a publicity stunt. Not so, says Underwood. "I'm on some magazine every other week for something crazy. It's a little sad, because the truth is just as interesting. I wish I'd gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better," the country music superstar jokes. "But I try not to worry too much about it. My mom will be like, 'Did you see they are saying this about you?' And I'll be like, 'Mama, I don't care. I'm just trying to raise my son and live my life.'"