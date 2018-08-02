Smallville's Michael Rosenbaum Speaks Out About Allison Mack's "Shocking" NXIVM Charges

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Aug. 2, 2018 6:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Allison Mack, Michael Rosenbaum

Jemal Countess/Getty Images, Donna Ward/Getty Images

Allison Mack's Smallville co-star Michael Rosenbaum has broken his silence on her alleged role in NXIVM.

During a recent guest appearance on Theo Von's podcast This Past Weekend, the Lex Luthor character said he hadn't spoken out about her sex trafficking arrest because "it's shocking."

"All I can say is this: When I was on that show, Allison was the sweetest, most professional," he said. "She was just a great girl, great actress."

Looking back their time on set together, Rosenbaum did recall Mack "doing some self-help stuff." 

"I didn't listen to it," he said. "I just remember thinking, 'Oh that sounds a little culty. That's not for me.' I don't know. I never thought about it…I felt like it was such a shock to hear these things. I just didn't believe it." 

Again, the actor described her alleged involvement as "bizarre," "shocking" and "surprising."

"Things happen in life and you're like—you just don't have answers for," he said.

Read

Allison Mack Facing New Charges for Alleged Role in NXIVM Case

Despite having worked together for about seven years, Rosenbaum claimed he "didn't really know her."

"We weren't close friends," he said, "but, like, there was always respect and a love there." 

While he said he "never" expected her to go down this road, he seemed to rationalize how she did.

"She's like a lot of actresses or actors—you want attention. We want approval," he said. "She found something that she thought would probably give her that, and I don't think that's what she was doing when I knew her. I mean, this was years ago. But ultimately, inadvertently, she got into something that was bigger than her."

He also said "she could have easily been mind f--ked" and suspected she was "manipulated" or "blackmailed."

The actor claimed he thought Mack would be married with kids at this point and said "you don't ever really really know someone." 

"She was just sweet. She was nice. I didn't expect this," he said at one point. "This was a curveball. But again, I didn't really know her."

In the end, Rosenbaum said, "It just makes me said."

"It just makes me sad to know someone who really was a sweetheart could be capable of something like this," he said. "I don't know the whole story."

Back in April, Mack was arrested and charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy. She pleaded not guilty to all three counts during her initial appearance and arraignment. Later that month, she was released on a $5 million bond and placed under house arrest. However, the actress is now facing new charges. In July, she was charged with racketeering conspiracy involving an array of crimes. Her attorney entered pleas of not guilty on her behalf.

NXIVM also announced it was suspending its operations in June. The purported self-help organization has stated it "firmly opposes and condemns violence, victimhood, dishonor and abuse."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Smallville , Crime , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Real Housewives of New York, RHONY

Dorinda Medley: "We Were All Praying For" The Real Housewives of New York City Boat Ride to Stop

Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Gasp! Reese Witherspoon Hurls an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep

Evangeline Lilly, Lost

Evangeline Lilly Details Awful Experiences on the Set of Lost

Real Housewives of New York, RHONY

The Real Housewives of New York Went on a Boat Trip and May Have Been Changed Forever

The Originals, Series Finale

The Originals Series Finale: Who Died, Who Lived, and How Did It End?

Judge Judy's New $9 Million Mansion & Lavish Lifestyle

Alex Murrel

Laguna Beach's Alex Murrel Gives Birth to Baby No. 2—Find Out His Cute Name

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.