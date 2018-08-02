Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and More to Perform at 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Aug. 2, 2018 11:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Logic, VMAs Performers

David, Livingston/Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff/WireImage, John Shearer/Getty Images

With less than three weeks until the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, it's time to meet the performers. 

MTV announced Thursday that Ariana GrandeShawn Mendes and Logic with Ryan Tedder will grace the Radio City Music Hall stage come Monday, Aug. 20 with live performances of their latest smash hits. For the very first time, the pop diva will sing "God Is a Woman" from her forthcoming album Sweetener, while Shawn and Logic will perform "In My Blood" and "One Day," respectively. 

Of course, Grande's scheduled appearance at the VMAs has Arianators crossing their fingers for a red carpet moment alongside Pete Davidson. It would mark the couple's first official appearance since getting engaged in June. 

As previously announcedJennifer Lopez will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. 

Photos

Best Dressed at the 2017 MTV VMAs

The competition is stiff this year, with Cardi B, Beyoncé and Jay-Z among the most-recognized nominees. 

Ariana received eight nominations for Video of the Year for "No Tears Left to Cry," Artist of the Year, Best Pop Music Video, Best Cinematography an. Best Visual Effects. Shawn is nominated for Best Pop Music Video, Best Cinematography and Best Direction for "In My Blood," while Logic is nominated in the Best Collaboration category for "1-800-273-8255."

Voting is already in full swing, as fans can cast their pick for their favorite artist across eight VMA categories, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration and more by visiting vma.mtv.com until Friday, Aug. 10. Voting for the Best New Artist award, presented by Taco Bell, will remain active until the VMA broadcast.

Don't miss the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards when it airs live Monday, Aug. 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT! 

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ MTV , Awards , Ariana Grande , Shawn Mendes , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Reza Farahan

Reza Farahan Teases Shahs of Sunset's "Insane" Season: "It Just Keeps Getting Better"

Nick Carter

Nick Carter Under Review by District Attorney for Sexual Assault Allegation

Sara Haines, Last Day on The View

Watch Sara Haines' Tearful Goodbye on The View Before Heading to GMA Day

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Team Up to Make McDonald's Monopoly Fraud Movie

Ronnie, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 2 Trailer Brings the Drama Home

Shenae Grimes

90210's Shenae Grimes Bares Her Baby Bump and Bonds With Co-Star AnnaLynne McCord

Luann De Lesseps

Luann de Lesseps Is Out of Rehab: Here's What's Next for the Real Housewives Star

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.