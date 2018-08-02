Kanye West, Mariah Carey and More Artists Pose With Their Kids for Harper's Bazaar

Mario Sorrenti
North West and Saint West are joining their dad Kanye West in September's Harper's Bazaar.
The theme of the publication's fifth annual ICONS edition is musical royalty and their kids. Kanye, North and Saint are joined in the issue by Mariah Carey and her twins, Christina Aguilera and her two kids, Lionel Richie and Nicole Richie, Keith Richard's daughters Theodora Richards and Alexandra Richards, as well as Bruce Springsteen and daughter Jessica Springsteen, who appear on the cover of the U.S. newsstand edition. Kanye, North and Saint appear on the subscriber cover.
"I am especially excited about this year's theme for ICONS because it involves family. I'm a very family-oriented person so I wanted to meet the families of some of my biggest music idols," said creative director Carine Roitfeld. "It was amazing to see that some of the industry's most ground breaking rockstars have a sense of tenderness with their loved ones, even if they are adults!"
Take a look at all of the artists that are featured in the edition below and see what they had to say about family!
Mario Sorrenti
Bruce and Jessica Springsteen
Bruce's best advice he's given his daughter: "Keep your focus on what you really care about."
Jessica on family: "Family is everything to me. Whenever I have time off, the first thing I do is go home to see everyone. It's what makes me the happiest."
Mario Sorrenti
Kanye, North and Saint West
Kanye on his hopes for his children: "I hope my children never lose their confidence to society."
Mario Sorrenti
Mariah Carey, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon
Mariah on her twins: "Family is the most important thing to me. My children have provided me with such joy as they've developed their own unique personalities. Moroccan has a knack for technology, and Monroe is really musical. They're each other's best friends, and I love watching them grow up."
Mario Sorrenti
Lionel and Nicole Richie
Lionel on his wishes for his children: "I wish for my kids to discover who they are and explore their passions to the fullest."
Nicole on her similarity to her dad: "My dad and I will do anything for a laugh. If that means we're the butt of the joke, so be it. In a nutshell, we're desperate show ponies."
Mario Sorrenti
Christina Aguilera, Max Bratman and Summer Rain Rutler
Christina on motherhood: "I love being mama bear and providing support, strength, and a safe haven to my babies and loved ones, knowing that, above all else, it's the most important job I have."
Mario Sorrenti
Theodora and Alexandra Richards
Theodora on the Richards family: "We are a traveling band of gypsies, this bunch. With everyone's crazy lives, it makes for great stories around the fireplace. Music, dancing, and laughter fill our home, and we make it so we're never apart for too long."
Alexandra on family: "Family to me is not just blood. It's a unity of powerful love and compassion for one another; it's about respecting and trusting one another."
Harper's Bazaar's September issue hits newsstands on Aug. 21. Harper's Bazaar editors from around the world will come together on Sept. 7 to celebrate the fifth annual ICONS event at the Plaza Hotel.
