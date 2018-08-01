Kendall Jenner’s Wedges Are Fire, Lit and (Insert Hot Pun)

by Diana Nguyen | Wed., Aug. 1, 2018 4:17 PM

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Dream team / BACKGRID

In the name of Flamin' Hot Cheetos!

There are so many obvious puns available to describe how visually striking Kendall Jenner's Prada wedges are: lit, fire, super hot…you name it. But, first, let's acknowledge the fact that it takes gall to pair such statement dimensional shoes with an Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang cycling top and Off-White boyfriend jeans. This is a look, friends—and we're here for it.

Love or hate it, you can't deny that each trend, whether it be bodycon cycling gear, oversize denim or ugly shoe, balances out in an ensemble that is very on-trend with a tinge of throwback feels. Is it just us or do those flames remind you of our grade-school Hot Wheels?

It may seem like there is a hodgepodge of trends here, but the styling is rather quite genius. The tightness of the top balances out the proportions of the pants. The pop of orange in the shoes is made bolder by the monochrome blues, which flatter the model's skin tone.

Photos

Kendall Jenner's Best Looks

The hem of the pants is even quite thoughtful. While many would roll the jeans so that the sizzling (sorry, we couldn't help it) shoes would be on full display, the bottom of the pants fall just right under the top of the wedge, so there's almost no heel exposed. It's like every time the 22-year-old model stepped, a spark ignited to light up the streets.

Could a non-model pull this look off? One thing is for sure: Confidence is definitely required.

You tell us: What do you think of Kendall's trailblazing style?

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

