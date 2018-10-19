Inside the Purposely Private World of Karlie Kloss

So, Karlie Klossended up having a relatively short engagement—but at the end of the day, why wait?

The multifaceted supermodel married longtime love Joshua Kushner on Oct. 18 in a ceremony that could've been mistaken for an elopement, so cloaked in secrecy it was, if not for the breathtaking custom Dior dress the 26-year-old bride showed off on her Instagram and the fact that 80 members of their inner circle were invited to the intimate affair in upstate New York.

According to People, the couple had a Jewish ceremony and are planning a larger celebration this spring.

And it makes perfect sense that, despite the massive to-do they could have spent months planning, the globetrotting and glamorous yet somehow still low-key couple decided to go this route.